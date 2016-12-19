版本:
BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. announces redemption notification

Dec 19 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc :

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings - co to pay redemption price in cash for total cash purchase price of $35.7 million which includes accrued but unpaid interest

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Announces redemption notification for 4.0625% convertible subordinated debentures due 2039 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

