2016年 12月 20日

BRIEF-Ionis and Astrazeneca advance first generation 2.5 lica drug into preclinical development

Dec 19 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Says in conjunction with this milestone, Ionis earned a $25 million milestone payment from Astrazeneca

* Ionis and astrazeneca advance first generation 2.5 Lica drug into preclinical development to treat cardiovascular disease

* Advanced its lead drug candidate Ionis-AZ4-2.5-l(rx), which has now been renamed AZD8233, into preclinical development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

