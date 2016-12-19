BRIEF-Hawaiian holdings expects $20 mln for a collective bargaining agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Hawaiian Holdings Inc :
* Hawaiian Holdings -expects to record $20 million for a proposed collective bargaining agreement with contract groups that would be paid upon ratification
* Hawaiian Holdings -was notified by manufacturer of anticipated 3-month delay of initial 3 a321neo deliveries, now expects to accept delivery in Q4 of 2017
* Sees Q4 cost per asm excluding fuel and special items up 5% to up 7%
* Hawaiian Holdings -announced $5 million profit sharing bonus payment to contract groups that ratified collective bargaining agreements earlier this year
* Sees Q4 operating revenue per asm up 4% to up 6%
* Sees Q4 asms up 4% to up 5%
* Sees 2017 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.70 to $1.80 Source text bit.ly/2i8H93j Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.