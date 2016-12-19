版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-ICF approved to provided workforce development, training and strategy Support to U.S. Govt

Dec 19 Icf International Inc

* Selected to compete for up to $5.7 billion in two new contracts under general services administration's human capital and training solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

