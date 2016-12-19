版本:
BRIEF-Halozyme board amends the company's bylaws - SEC filing

Dec 19 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc :

* Halozyme Therapeutics- on December 15, 2016, board amended the company's bylaws - SEC filing

* Halozyme Therapeutics- bylaws amended to provide in uncontested elections, director must tender resignation to board if such director receives more "withhold" votes Source text: (bit.ly/2i2rRBg) Further company coverage:

