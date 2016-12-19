版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology to move stock exchange listing to Nasdaq

Dec 19 Puma Biotechnology Inc :

* Puma Biotechnology to move stock exchange listing to Nasdaq

* Voluntarily move its stock exchange listing from New York Stock Exchange to Nasdaq Stock Market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

