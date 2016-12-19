版本:
2016年 12月 20日

BRIEF-Aircastle and easyJet complete ten aircraft purchase and leaseback program

Dec 19 Aircastle Ltd -

* Aircastle and easyJet complete a ten aircraft purchase and leaseback program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

