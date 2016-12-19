版本:
BRIEF-Mercury Systems gets $2.2 mln order from defense prime contractor

Dec 19 Mercury Systems Inc :

* Mercury Systems Inc says received a $2.2 million order from a defense prime contractor to extend lifecycle of a legacy electronic warfare system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

