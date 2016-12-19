版本:
BRIEF-Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc says Ryan Brenneman ceased serving as CFO

Dec 19 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc- Ryan Brenneman ceased serving as chief financial officer

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals- Stephen from, Co's president and CEO, assumed role of principal financial and accounting officer effective as of separation date Source text bit.ly/2gV609A Further company coverage:

