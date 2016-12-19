版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences entered into an at market issuance sales agreement

Dec 19 Kindred Biosciences Inc :

* Kindred Biosciences Inc - entered into an at market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing

* Kindred Biosciences- under sales agreement, may offer,sell shares of common stock, $0.0001 par value/share,having aggregate offering price up to $30 million Source text: (bit.ly/2hBiMyk) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐