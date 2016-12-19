版本:
BRIEF-City Holding says may offer, sell co's shares of up to $55 mln

Dec 19 City Holding Co :

* City Holding Co says it may offer and sell shares of co's common stock of up to $55 million from time to time through its distribution agent - SEC filing Source text:(bit.ly/2i8ww0k) Further company coverage:

