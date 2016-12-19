BRIEF-Mainsource Financial enters into an agreement and plan of merge with FCB Bancorp

Dec 19 Mainsource Financial Group Inc

* Entered into an agreement and plan of merge with FCB Bancorp

* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of each of mainsource and FCB

* If agreement is terminated by Mainsource or FCB, breaching party will pay non-breaching party termination fee of $500,000

* Deal for $56.9 million

* Stockholders of FCB shall be entitled to receive 0.9 shares of Mainsource common stock, $7.00 in cash for each share of FCB

* Mainsource will merge FCB bank with and into mainsource bank with Mainsource Bank as surviving bank