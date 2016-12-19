BRIEF-Mainsource Financial enters into an agreement and plan of merge with FCB Bancorp

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 19 Mainsource Financial Group Inc
* Entered into an agreement and plan of merge with FCB Bancorp
* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of each of mainsource and FCB
* If agreement is terminated by Mainsource or FCB, breaching party will pay non-breaching party termination fee of $500,000
* Deal for $56.9 million
* Stockholders of FCB shall be entitled to receive 0.9 shares of Mainsource common stock, $7.00 in cash for each share of FCB
* Mainsource will merge FCB bank with and into mainsource bank with Mainsource Bank as surviving bank
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.