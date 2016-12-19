BRIEF-Universal Electronics finalizes settlement of certain litigation and U.S. Patent and trademark office matters

Dec 19 Universal Electronics Inc

* On Dec 13 Co finalized settlement of certain litigation and U.S. Patent and trademark office matters

* Settlement of litigation with and against Universal Remote Control, Ohsung Electronics and Ohsung's subsidiaries

* UEI will pay to URC, on behalf of URC entities, $6.6 million, $4.6 million of which will come from surety bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: