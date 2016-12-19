版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Fibrocell Science's CEO David Pernock informs board of his intention to resign

Dec 19 Fibrocell Science Inc :

* Fibrocell Science Inc - David Pernock informed board of directors of Fibrocell Science, of his intention to resign as chief executive officer Source text (bit.ly/2hZFAsy) Further company coverage:

