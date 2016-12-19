版本:
BRIEF-Frequency Electronics JPMorgan entered into a waiver, amendment to revolving credit facility on Dec. 15

Dec 19 Frequency Electronics Inc :

* Under terms of agreement a "loan restructuring period," will commence as of effective date of agreement

* On December 15 company, JPMorgan entered into a waiver and amendment to revolving credit facility-sec filing

* Frequency Electronics - co's existing defaults under credit deal to be waived until completion of restructuring of terms of credit deal or Feb 15, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2hinm18) Further company coverage:

