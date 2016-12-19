版本:
BRIEF-Adcare signs letter of intent to purchase Tennessee facility for $9 mln

Dec 19 Adcare Health Systems Inc :

* Adcare Health Systems Inc - signed letter of intent to purchase skilled nursing facility with 169 licensed beds in tennessee for about $9.0 million

* Adcare Health Systems Inc - intends to finance acquisition with conventional mortgage debt and cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

