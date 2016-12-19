版本:
BRIEF-Threshold Pharmaceuticals, National Cancer Institute to collaborate on drug candidate TH-3424

Dec 19 Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc - has entered into collaboration with national cancer institute , part of national institutes of health, to study th-3424 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

