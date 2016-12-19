版本:
BRIEF-Agjunction acquires GAC2 controller business from Forkworks

Dec 19 Agjunction Inc

* Agjunction acquires GAC2 controller business from Argentinian supplier, Forkworks

* Agjunction Inc says specific terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Agjunction - Purchased business assets, software, hardware, intellectual property and manufacturing rights of GAC2 controller product from Forkworks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

