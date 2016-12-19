版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Kite Pharma announces successful defense of Roberts patent, intent to appeal to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office decision on a narrow patent focused on select CD28 CAR-T products

Dec 19 Kite Pharma Inc :

* Kite Pharma announces successful defense of Roberts patent and intent to appeal U.S. Patent and trademark office decision on a narrow patent focused on select CD28 CAR-T products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐