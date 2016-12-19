BRIEF-Bioamber Inc signs non-binding letter of intent with CJ CheilJedang Corp

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Bioamber Inc :
* Bioamber Inc - under terms, co, CJCJ plan to establish joint venture in China to produce up to 36,000 metric tons of bio-succinic acid annually
* Bioamber Inc - as part of letter of intent, CJCJ will undertake market development in china and South Korea in first half of 2017
* Bioamber Inc - signed a non-binding letter of intent with south Korean-based CJ CheilJedang Corporation
* Bioamber Inc - CJCJ would own 65% of JV and Bioamber would own 35%
* Bioamber Inc - as part of letter of intent, bioamber will be selling CJCJ bio-succinic acid manufactured at its Sarnia, Ontario plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.