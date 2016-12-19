版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare, Atlantic Health System plans for inpatient rehabilitation hospital

Dec 19 Kindred Healthcare Inc :

* Kindred Healthcare Inc says joint venture will construct and operate a 38-bed hospital in northern New Jersey

* Kindred Healthcare Inc says co and Atlantic Health System announced signing of a definitive agreement to create a joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

