BRIEF-Marriott International announces final results of exchange offers, consent solicitations

Dec 19 Marriott International Inc :

* Marriott International announces final results of exchange offers and consent solicitations

* Marriott International Inc - final settlement of exchange offers is expected to take place on or about December 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

