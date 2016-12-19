版本:
BRIEF-Brixton Metals enters into asset purchase agreement with Temex Resources

Dec 19 Brixton Metals Corp

* Brixton Metals - Entered into asset purchase agreement with Temex Resources Corp to acquire 100 percent interest in Gowganda mine in Ontario, Canada

* Brixton Metals Corp - Entered into an asset purchase agreement on an "as is, where is" basis with Temex Resources Corp a subsidiary of Tahoe Resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

