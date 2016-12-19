版本:
BRIEF-Endologix wins Australia approval for abdominal aortic aneurysm device

Dec 19 Endologix Inc -

* Endologix receives australian therapeutic goods administration (TGA) approval for AFX2 bifurcated endograft system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

