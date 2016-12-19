版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 22:13 BJT

BRIEF-CBL & associates properties closes three mall sale

Dec 19 CBL & Associates Properties Inc -

* Closed on sale of three tier 3 enclosed malls for an aggregate sales price of $32.25 million to hull property group

* Proceeds from transaction were used to reduce outstanding balances on company's lines of credit

* Closes three mall sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐