2016年 12月 19日

BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics defeats Kite Pharma's challenge to car T-cell patent

Dec 19 Juno Therapeutics Inc

* Juno Therapeutics defeats Kite Pharma's challenge to car T-cell patent

* Juno Therapeutics - U.S. Patent & Trademark Office instituted review of patent, on Dec. 16, issued final written decision upholding all claims of patent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

