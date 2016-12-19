版本:
BRIEF-Gogo says Norman Smagley to retire as CFO effective Dec. 31, 2017

Dec 19 Gogo Inc :

* Gogo Inc says Smagley will remain with company through Dec.31, 2017 to assist with search for his successor

* Gogo Inc says Norman Smagley has notified co that he will retire from his positions as executive vice president and CFO effective December 31, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2i6BD10) Further company coverage:

