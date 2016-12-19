版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 22:17 BJT

BRIEF-Vincent Viola nominated by president-elect Donald Trump to serve as secretary of the army

Dec 19 Virtu Financial Inc :

* Vincent J. Viola nominated by president-elect Donald J. Trump to serve as secretary of the army

* Virtu - TJMT Holdings, majority shareholder of Virtu Financial, Inc has communicated does not intend to divest its holdings as result of nomination

* Douglas Cifu, has been identified by board of directors as Viola's successor in event that Viola is confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

