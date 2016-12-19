BRIEF-Metals Creek Resources options squid properties in Yukon to Trifecta Gold Ltd

Dec 19 Metals Creek Resources Corp :

* Metals Creek Resources Corp - under terms of agreement, Trifecta can earn up to a 75% interest in MEK's squid east and squid west properties

* Metals Creek Resources Corp - entered into an option/joint venture agreement with Trifecta Gold Ltd

* Metals Creek Resources Corp - to earn an initial 60% interest, Trifecta will issue a total of 6.5 million Trifecta shares over 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: