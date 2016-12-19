版本:
BRIEF-Emerson Radio says that its board approved repurchase of up to $5 mln of common stock on Dec. 19

Dec 19 Emerson Radio Corp :

* Emerson Radio Corp - on December 19, 2016, co announced that its board of directors has approved repurchase of up to $5 million of its common stock

* Repurchases will be funded from available working capital

* Company intends to run repurchase program through end of current fiscal year-sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

