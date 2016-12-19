版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 23:53 BJT

BRIEF-General Motors Co says Kathryn Marinello to resign from its Board

Dec 19 General Motors Co

* General Motors Co says Kathryn Marinello has elected to resign from GM'S board of directors effective immediately Source text - bit.ly/2i0uP9t Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐