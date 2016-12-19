版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 23:31 BJT

BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors says co, Huawei to extend collaboration in China

Dec 19 Huawei Culture Co Ltd

* NXP Semiconductors says co, Huawei to extend collaboration for public transit systems in Shanghai city, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Beijing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

