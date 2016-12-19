版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 00:56 BJT

BRIEF-Valley National says started program to identify operating expense reduction

Dec 19 Valley National Bancorp -

* Valley National -"Embarked on a program that will seek to identify operating expense reduction and at same time revenue enhancement opportunities"

* Valley National Bancorp- Program, which will be called "LIFT", will be conducted over first half of calendar 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

