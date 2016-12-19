版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 01:11 BJT

BRIEF-Asahi Glass is purchasing Denmark's CMC Biologics - Nikkei

Dec 19 Source: Nikkei

* Asahi Glass is purchasing Denmark's CMC Biologics for an estimated 70 billion yen to 80 billion yen - Nikkei

* Asahi glass plans 300 billion yen in strategic investments, such as mergers and acquisitions, over the five years through 2020 - Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2hABp5p] Further company coverage:

