版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 01:37 BJT

BRIEF-Calavo Growers says Kenneth Catchot to resign as President, COO

Dec 19 Calavo Growers Inc :

* Calavo Growers Inc - Effective January 6, 2017, Kenneth J. Catchot will resign as President and Chief Operating Officer of company - SEC filing

* Calavo Growers - Lecil E. Cole will serve as Calavo's President in addition to continuing to serve as Calavo's Chief Executive Officer - SEC filing

* Calavo Growers - Catchot will assume a senior management position with Freshrealm, LLC, in which Calavo holds a 46 percent ownership interest Source text (bit.ly/2hMenGL) Further company coverage:

