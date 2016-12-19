版本:
BRIEF-Marubeni to acquire 20 pct stake in coal-fired power plant in Philippines - Nikkei

Dec 19 Nikkei:

* Marubeni to spend about 10 billion yen to acquire 20 percent of shares in coal-fired power plant from Phinma Energy, another concern sometime in Dec - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2hSaeAA) Further company coverage:

