版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 02:26 BJT

BRIEF-Independent Bank says board size increased to 10 members with appointment of Christina Keller

Dec 19 Independent Bank Corp :

* In connection with appointment of Christina Keller to board, board increased size of board from nine members to ten members Source text: (bit.ly/2i1QA8D) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐