BRIEF-Eisai and Arena Pharmaceuticals says regulatory approval of Belviq in Brazil

Dec 19 Eisai Co Ltd

* Eisai and Arena Pharmaceuticals announce regulatory approval of BELVIQ (Lorcaserin HCL) in Brazil

* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc says Belviq is expected to become available following review by Brazil's Medicines Market Regulation Board (CMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

