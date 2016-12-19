版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 03:04 BJT

BRIEF-Anika wins CE mark approval for Orthovisc-T

Dec 19 Anika Therapeutics Inc

* Anika wins CE mark approval for Orthovisc-T to relieve pain and restore function of tendons damaged by chronic injury

* Anika Therapeutics Inc says Hyalofast and Orthovisc-T are CE marked and pending regulatory submission in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐