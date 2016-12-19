版本:
BRIEF-TransAlta Corporation announces preferred share exchange

Dec 19 Transalta Corp :

* Transalta corporation announces preferred share exchange

* Transalta - Terms of new preferred shares to be substantially same as terms of existing first preferred shares with exception of adjustment to reset spread to 5.29%

* Transalta Corp - Terms of new preferred shares will include addition of a minimum reset coupon rate of 6.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

