BRIEF-Inter Pipeline announces $545 mln capital expenditure program for 2017

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 19 Inter Pipeline Ltd
* Inter pipeline announces capital expenditure program for 2017
* With remaining $70 million invested in sustaining capital works
* Inter pipeline ltd says inter pipeline expects to invest approximately $65 million in its oil sands transportation business in 2017
* Will invest $125 million to connect kirby north production facility to cold lake and polaris pipeline systems by 2020.
* Inter pipeline ltd - sustaining capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to total $70 million
* Inter pipeline ltd says announced a $545 million capital expenditure program for 2017
* Approximately $475 million, or 87 percent, of total capital expenditures will be for organic growth initiatives
* Inter pipeline - majority of growth capital program expected to be directed towards engineering and planning for two proposed petrochemical facilities
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.