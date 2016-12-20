BRIEF-Volvo Cars issues SEK 5 bln in preference shares, mulling IPO

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Geely-owned Volvo Car Group:
* Says has raised SEK 5 billion from the sale of preference shares to a group of Swedish institutional investors
* Says today's move is another step towards Volvo Cars' long expressed ambition to act as a listed company
* Says the preference shares may be repurchased or converted into listed ordinary shares upon the majority shareholder's decision. At this time, no decision has been taken.
* Says the issuance has been conducted to further diversify Volvo Cars' long term funding sources
* Says the group of investors comprises two swedish pension funds, AMF and the first swedish national pension fund (AP1), and Folksam
* Says it intends to set up a joint venture with Autoliv
* Says the JV aims to design and manufacture separately-branded ad and driver assistance software technology packages for sale to third party OEMs (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.