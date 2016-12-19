BRIEF-United Airlines says co has established two new CFO roles

Dec 19 United Airlines -

* United Airlines announced three new appointments in finance division

* United Airlines- To create additional alignment with its commercial and operations teams, company has established two new chief financial officer roles.

* United Airlines- As Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - Commercial, Jonathan Ireland will work closely with airline's commercial and it teams

* United Airlines - Tom Doxey to serve as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - Operations

* United Airlines- As Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - Operations, Tom Doxey will support all of various operational teams