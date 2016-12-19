版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 04:08 BJT

BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America says conducting safety recall of certain Model Year 2017 Toyota 86 vehicles

Dec 19 Toyota Motor North America -

* Toyota Motor North America - Conducting a safety recall of certain Model Year 2017 Toyota 86 vehicles in the U.S.

* Toyota Motor North America says ninety-four vehicles are involved in recall Source text:(toyota.us/2hjR7id) Further company coverage:

