版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 04:08 BJT

BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics announces registered direct offering of common stock

Dec 19 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc

* Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc announces $2.11 million registered direct offering of common stock

* Interpace Diagnostics Group - entered into agreement with single institutional investor to purchase 2 million shares of co's common stock at $0.53 per share

* Interpace Diagnostics Group says the investor to also purchase 1.6 million pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock, at $0.52 per share Source text: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐