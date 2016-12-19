版本:
BRIEF-Sabby Management reports 9.92 pct passive stake in Interpace Diagnostics

Dec 19 (Reuters) -

* Sabby Management reports 9.92 pct passive stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc as of Dec 19 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hNA3Vf) Further company coverage:

