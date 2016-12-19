版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-The Ensign Group raises qtrly dividend to $0.0425/shr

Dec 19 Ensign Group Inc :

* The Ensign Group Inc increases quarterly dividend by 6.3% to $0.0425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐