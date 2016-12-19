版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-HFF arranges $209 mln construction loan for the future global headquarters of McDonald's

Dec 19 HFF Inc

* HFF arranges $209 million construction loan for the future global headquarters of McDonald's Corporation in Chicago's Fulton Market District Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

