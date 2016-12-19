版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-Peapack-Gladstone files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln

Dec 19 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp :

* Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp - files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hk8zmM) Further company coverage:

