版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 05:58 BJT

BRIEF-Best Buy shareholder reports open market sale of 90,000 shares

Dec 19 Best Buy Co Inc :

* Best Buy Co shareholder Richard Schulze reports open market sale of 90,000 shares of co's common stock on Dec 16 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hNNqol) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐